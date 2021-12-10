Bay City, OR
Renowned saxophonist/ flutist Rob Scheps brings a Holiday Jazz Concert to Bay City Arts Center on ( Friday December 17th). Rob has performed with Ray Charles,Linda Ronstadt, Liza Minnelli, The Temptations and Buddy Rich.
Joining Rob are two of the most in demand young players on today's Portland Scene: pianist Wes Georgiev , in his second appearance at BCAC,, and bassist
Patrick Golichnik. This world class Jazz Trio will play cool jazz versions of holiday favorites including Christmas songs, carols, and Chanukah music. They will bring a fresh spin to these seasonal favorites.
All Ages show, masks and vaccination required.
Tickets at the Door.
BCAC
