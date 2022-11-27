The Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) will magically transform into the North Pole for the annual Holiday Bazaar. Artisans and crafters will offer their wares at the KCC to delight shoppers with an array of unique offerings for holiday gift-giving. The Holiday Bazaar will be held on Saturday, December 3, from 9 am to 4 pm at the KCC, which is located at 34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive in Pacific City. Admission to the Holiday Bazaar is free.
Building on last year’s successful event, this year’s Holiday Bazaar will feature over two dozen different vendors from up and down the Oregon Coast. Visitors to the Bazaar will discover locally-made items including paintings, ceramics, greeting cards, holiday decorations, jewelry, bird houses, gourmet food, wooden items, accessories, beauty products and children’s toys and clothes. In addition, the Cloverdale Nestucca Valley Lions Club will be raffling off gift baskets, with proceeds supporting philanthropic efforts in South Tillamook County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.