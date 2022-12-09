Saturday Dec. 10th we will be celebrating local artists and musicians at 165 S Miller Rockaway Beach, OR 97136
From Noon - 6 pm we have a pop up vendor event. At 7 pm Perry Lee Witt takes the stage with an acoustic set, followed by a second set with guest musicians and singers.
