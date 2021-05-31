Hoffman Gallery’s June show is open from 1-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, June 3-27. The show is free and open to the public. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita.
The gallery will feature the works of Poppy Dully and Emilio Lobato.
Poppy Dully
“My artist’s books are products of discoveries. The images follow the story line and capture visual records of significant thematic moments. Words and phrases surface, catch the reader’s attention and abstractly reinforce the images. I like to explore how we process information. Is it the word or image that you gravitate to first? How does one enhance the other? How does chance change or enhance our understanding?
The three intaglio prints were made from drawings made on Grass Mountain, property recently acquired by Sitka Center for Art and Ecology. These coastal subjects speak to my love of nature and my inherent need to explore and record where I go.”
Emilio Lobato
The ocean has long inspired awe, wanderlust, and most significantly, rejuvenation. For over 30 years Lobato has vacationed on the Oregon Coast in pursuit of those very things. For a week or two every year on those family vacations Lobato became enamored of that landscape. The rugged coastline is the exact opposite of the desert Southwest of Lobato’s childhood. It had long been a “bucket list” objective of his to return for an extended period, specifically to create a body of work exploring that experience.
“Flights of Fancy” is a series of collage and mixed media on panels produced on the Oregon coast in early 2019.
“Flying stunt kites was my wife’s favorite pastime while on vacation,” Lobato said. “Over the years many special memories were created there. I wanted to explore imagery that expressed the whimsy, nostalgia, and expansiveness that the coast inspired.”
Using maps of the northwest, historical documents collected in Astoria, and Japanese rice paper, Lobato fashioned paper airplanes that he then collaged. The childhood pastime of making and launching paper airplanes evokes carefree moments, the desire to soar, and most importantly, to dream.
For more information and to view each artists’ work, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/events/gallery-show-june-2021-2/
