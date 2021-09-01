Hoffman Gallery presents their September show open 1-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 2-26. The show is free and open to the public and masks are required. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.
Featuring the works of Matthew Dennison, Lena Lencek, and Serafine Lilien
Artist reception cancelled due to the escalating COVID-19 situation.
Matthew Dennison – “Land Cell”
“I am interested in the natural world. I hope my work creates a conversation, perhaps on the fragility of the world around us and the beauty contained there. We are a thread in these layers of life around us. My intent is to point people back to the natural world, reminding us that we are connected to this land and place.”
Lena Lencek – “Still Lives in a Time of Turmoil”
“Life has taken me from the Adriatic Sea and Julian Alps of my childhood in Italy; to the East Coast of the US, where I studied Russian philology and studio arts; to many continents and seas (to paint, teach, exhibit); and to the Pacific Northwest, where I teach at Reed College and write and paint in Neahkahnie and Manzanita. My drawings and paintings, which I call “geochromes,” remember Arthur Dove, Albert and Arthur Runquist, Benozzo Gozzoli, and my sister, Alice Lenček.”
Serafine Lilien
Seraﬁne works in clay to create whimsical yet realistic sculptures of dogs and cats. She captures the character of the animals and sees and creates their love and sensitivity in the gestures and poses of her pieces. Her art background is classic from studying and sculpting the ﬁgure at the National Academy of Design in NY and Artida Arts Inc. in Italy. She has an undergraduate degree in Medical Illustration and has been a part time artist for all her life. She also has a master’s degree in Human Factors and Ergonomics and has her own local woman-owned business doing Ergonomic Evaluations (www.ergoarts.net).
Learn more about each artist and view their profiles at https://hoffmanarts.org/events/gallery-show-sept-2021/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.