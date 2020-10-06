The Hoffman Gallery’s October show features the 24 collaborations from this year’s Word & Image project, a unique pairing of 12 North Coast artists and 12 writers who are invited to create original work, each in response to the other’s. The show runs from Saturday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 25. Gallery hours are Thursday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m.
Now it its fifth year, Word & Image is a juried show that attracts applicants from coastal communities and beyond. But due to the pandemic and the ongoing need to remain socially distanced, this year’s program could not include the community events that have become part of its growing appeal.
“We wondered if we could generate the same level of energy with no in-person interactions,” said Emily Ransdell, a Hoffman Center volunteer who co-organizes the event with fellow volunteers Andy Barker, Bonnie Kost and Vera Wildauer. “But the Hoffman Center believes creative expression can foster hope and positivity and help us cope with the uncertainty of these times. And our participants proved it: the work this year is some of the most exciting we’ve received.”
On display at the Hoffman Gallery during October will be the original artworks created for the show, plus printed broadsides that feature the work of each writer/artist-pair. In addition, a keepsake book including each broadside and notes about the contributors’ experiences will be available for purchase, both in the gallery and online.
The Hoffman Gallery observes strict protocols to keep everyone healthy and safe, while still offering a welcoming creative space to enjoy art.
