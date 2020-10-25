Hoffman Gallery presents their November Show open Friday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 30 – Nov. 29. The show is free and open to the public. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Ave in Manzanita.
The show feature works by Dennis Worrel, Christa Grimm and Chuck Winkleman.
“Monsters and Beasts,” monoprints by Dennis Worrel
“’We live in an unprecedented time.’ A phrase we commonly hear these days. The phrase means something new, unparalleled, but also to me, implies something ominous, dark, and frightening.
As an artist, I find myself revisiting the incredible works known as the “Black Paintings” by the Spanish painter and printmaker, Francisco de Goya. These works were completed during the aftermath of Napoleonic Wars and the intense, internal turmoil that was occurring in the Spanish government, church, and society in general. His subjects included, animals, monsters and beasts, as well as humans. Many of the figures are deformed and grotesques and scenes are commonly disturbing.
I have always found that drawing animals is a great way to tell stories. I started drawing animals when I was a kid and have never stopped. Animals can inspire a deep sense of marvel and wonder, but they can also be repulsive and immobilize us in terror. Animals can be our personal guardians and companions, or they can be seen as threatening, something that may destroy or harm us.
The works in this show are monoprints (one of a kind) or began as monoprints.
They are handmade from a monoprint press printed onto 100 percent heavy weight rag paper and Japanese paper. As monoprint implies, the print is done in such a way that only one of its kind exists.
I have been doing these for over 20 years. With monoprint, I can draw, paint, or use different types of printmaking. Using a repeatable matrix, I can with play the print by adding different variations of colors, tones, adding elements into it such as collages and stencils, and changing its composition.”
“COVID Spring,” the paintings of Christa Grimm
“I started this series on the first day of spring break when our small towns were filling with travelers. I was surprised and worried about the throngs of people, and I was having a hard time finding a spacious lonely view to paint! I have thoroughly enjoyed painting these small acrylics on wood. I go out each morning, throughout the Tillamook county, fishing for the perfect view: for the quiet beauty that is so often overlooked. COVID has slowed down our lives, and my hope it that it has helped us in our simple quest for calmness and inspiration.
It’s been a beautiful spring and summer, and I hope to give little snapshots of the beauty that is all around us as we continue this year of quarantine.
Currently living at the Oregon Coast, Grimm’ s paintings highlight and enshrine the beauty and majesty of our costal environment. Her passion is color: attracted to the pursuit of the perfect pallet and the nuances that convey the weather and moods of an environment. It’s an intimacy, a craving, a love affair with the landscape of these Bays and Headlands that holds her captive.”
“Stained Glass Windows” by Chuck Winkleman
“I began making stained glass windows as a necessity when restoring our 1913 craftsman bungalow in Seattle. At the time I could not afford to have the 11 missing leaded windows replaced, so I took a stained glass making class and made the windows myself. That effort resulted in friends and neighbors asking me to make windows for them. That was 22 years ago, and as they say, ‘the rest is history.’ My experience working with wood led to the construction of frames, and my university art degree helps in the design process.
I have embraced the Arts and Crafts movement of the late 19th and early 20th century. I have especially been inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright and Scottish architect Renee’ Mackintosh and brothers Charles and Henry Greene. You will also see Art Nuevo inspired pieces in my assortment, along with a number of pieces not in either camp.
About half of the windows I make are custom windows; the rest are made for sale in my on line shop. I am retired now and so can devote more time to my glass ‘hobby,’ which seems to take more of my time as the years go by. Thanks for looking at my work. I hope you enjoy the windows as much as I enjoy making them.”
The Hoffman Gallery is a program of Hoffman Center for the Arts. Face masks are required for entry.
