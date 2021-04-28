Hoffman Gallery presents the May Show open 1-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday April 30-May 30. The show is free and open to the public. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita.
The gallery will feature works by Gretta Siegel, Miles Sprietsma and Tom Bottman.
Artists’ Statement: Gretta Siegel
“In both the natural environment and the built environment – lines, curves, and patterns present themselves. Sometimes the latter imitates the former, intentionally or not. My eye seems to notice these, urging me to click and capture. I am inspired by what may be unusual about them or if they can be made creatively interesting – by finding a new angle, an unusual view. What happens when context is included? Or removed? These are things I’ve played with for the images in this show.”
Artists’ Statement: Miles Sprietsma
“The works presented were born of process, of repetition and the layering of lines. The resulting shapes of this process have no specific pattern or subject, instead conjuring images reminiscent of nature and its forms. These images develop organically, just as the natural world builds complexity, through the mutation of simple forms. Each line coheres to the previous whilst simultaneously distorting and expanding upon minor imperfections. In the end it is our own mind which creates an organic context in these unplanned, anarchic compositions.”
Artists’ Statement: Tom Bottman
“There is just something about working with clay that I love—the feel of it, the smell of it, the looks of it all soft and pliable and asking to be made into something. I find it to be the ideal medium for working with texture and pattern. In my work, I use found material for overall textures, handmade pattern rollers and some commercial rollers. The pieces are finished with stains and underglazes that are washed back, leaving the color in the depressions.”
For more information and to view each artist’s work, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/events/gallery-show-may-2021/
