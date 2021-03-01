Hoffman Gallery presents the 2021 Color Show “Black and Blue” from 1-5 p.m. March 5-28 at Hoffman Art Gallery, located at 594 Laneda Ave in Manzanita. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required for entry.
The Hoffman Center Gallery's extremely popular community art show returns March 5. With COVID-19, politics, the awakening of attitudes about history, fairness, and equality, 2020 has been exceptionally challenging and a time of reflection. Thus, the gallery chose a provocative two-color combination for 2021: Black and Blue for their fifth annual community color show.
Nearly 60 artists will be participating this year, so please come out and support our local art community.
