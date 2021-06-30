Hoffman Gallery presents their July Show open 1-5 p.m. (open to 7 p.m. on Fridays) Thursday through Sunday, July 1 through Aug. 1. The show is free and open to the public. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita.
The show will feature the works of Pam Greene and Kathy Kanas.
Pam Greene —“Pacific Daydream”
“A year like no other. A year like waves. A year of staying close to home, living a Pacific daydream from my Neahkahnie studio. A year of soaking in the days with king tides, low tides, mist, smoke, fog, hail, spikey Sitka spruce and coral clouds clearing and cleaning the sky.
This series of oil paintings aims to capture moments of awe with the vibrant color palette that emerges when the monochromatic rain finally stops. It is a record of our coast, reminding us of the persistent, ancient procession beyond our swirling human constructs. Fortunately, nature provides a model of beauty, strength and perseverance making the world bearable and marvelous.”
Kathy Kanas
“After many years and many baskets, my inspiration continues to come from the beauty and variety of plants and their fibers’ transformation into woven forms.
Each basket is a collection of my thoughts at different times under various circumstances. Often, I am asked about the story behind a piece. It may be about trying something new, or it may be about revisiting something tried long ago. I can describe where and how the material was collected and prepared then constructed into something new. But what is not shared is where my mind goes during the process and act of weaving.
These pieces created during the pandemic, many while ‘on the road’ away from my studio, involved thoughts far ranging. Despite the emotionally draining events occurring, being mindful of gratitude, appreciation, and hope was reinforced with each outward-spiraling round of weaving. And reaching the end was really a new beginning.”
For more information on the July show, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/events/gallery-show-july-2021/
