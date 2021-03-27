Hoffman Gallery presents their April show from 1-5 p.m. open Friday through Sunday April 2-25. The gallery is free and open to the public. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Ave. in Manzanita.
The gallery will feature the works of Sherrie Wolf and Mary Roberts.
Sherrie Wolf
These artworks represent two of Wolf’s lesser known bodies of work.
“Histrionics” (Hand-colored etchings)
The colored prints are photogravure etchings, one of which (Zebra with Fava Bean) was initially commissioned by the Cleveland Art Museum Print Club. The print was a limited edition for their membership and the artist’s personal inventory. The other four etchings in the exhibition are a suite of prints titled “HISTRIONICS” (2015). The prints are hand-colored by the artist and all are limited editions.
“Found Paintings” (Black & White paintings) 2019
Departing from her usual studio still-life settings, Sherrie Wolf’s Found series (2019) celebrates random images and observations gleaned from travel. The artist captured the organized chaos of antique malls, garage sales, and thrift stores here and abroad in England and France. All the new work is in black and white acrylic on yupo paper, focusing on the shapes of light, shadow and rhythmic patterns. Wolf’s use of counterpoint and polyphony emphasizes the entire ground equally, rather than one element in particular, resulting in spellbinding compositions. Artwork courtesy of the artist and Russo Lee Gallery.
Mary Roberts – Shape and Surface
This is a collection of functional wheel-thrown vessels in subtle seacoast colors and textures.
“In Shape and Surface, my aim is elegant and modern: round, oval, angular, often brought to conclusion by exaggeration: a diminutive or elongated neck, platters impossibly ample, bowls coaxed upward or folded. Each energetically lifting off the base, clean, assertive, and new. The Pacific Northwest coast inspires each surface – delicately lined shells, sculpted driftwood, fissured bark, overcast skies and granite rock, incandescent spring growth. Subtle and understated.”
