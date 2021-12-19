Hoffman Gallery presents the annual Community Show Jan. 1 through Feb. 27, 2022. The show will be open Friday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.
Face masks are required. Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Ave in Manzanita.
The Hoffman Center’s annual Community Show features a wide variety of art forms created by our community of North Coast artists from Astoria to Tillamook.
This show includes ceramics, collage, drawing, fiber, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture. More than 50 artists participate in this celebration of art with the theme “Treasure.”
To learn more about Community Show and the Hoffman Center’s other programs, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/events/january-february-2022-gallery/
