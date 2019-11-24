The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita will close during the month of December to do upgrades and improvements that cannot be done when open for normal business.
The main project will be installing a second restroom. The space occupied by a single restroom will be expanded to accommodate an additional facility.
“This one improvement – which we’ve nicknamed ‘Loo Two’ – may be the most popular update since we replaced the old carpet a few years ago,” said Facilities Manager David Dillon, in a press release.
In the Gallery at the front of the building, the south wall and part of the ceiling will be sheet-rocked, light fixtures will be upgraded, and some electrical outlets and switches will be repositioned. The Clay Studio floor will be repainted.
Center volunteers will rearrange internal storage spaces and deep clean all surfaces and recesses within the building.
The Center will officially return to full operations Saturday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. with a celebration marking completion of the improvements and the opening of the January “Green Piece” art show in the Hoffman Gallery.
AR Northwest LLC contractors of Tillamook will do the restroom project. The company installed the kitchenette project in the Center’s main room last March.
