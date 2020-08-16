Lori Tobias, former coast writer for The Oregonian newspaper, will hold a virtual launch for her new book “Storm Beat: A Journalist Reports from the Oregon Coast” Tuesday, Sep. 1, at 6 p.m. Pacific Time.
The launch will be sponsored by the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita and viewable on-line via Zoom. Pre-registration is required to view the launch and can be done via the Hoffman Center website at https://hoffmanarts.org/events/tobias/
Registration is free.
Participants in the meeting will be able to submit questions to the author during the streaming.
Tobias was a columnist and feature writer for the Rocky Mountain News before moving to Newport, Oregon in 2000, where she began working as a freelancer, stringer and staff writer for The Oregonian for 20 years.
The book is based on her reporter’s notes and journals kept during those years as she reported high-profile stories, such as car crashes, falls, drownings, and capsizings, as well as violent crimes such as the infamous Christian Longo murders in 2001, and a shocking murder/suicide in Manzanita in 2010.
Copies of the “Storm Beat” can be ordered through Cloud & Leaf Bookstore in Manzanita -- (503) 368-2665 -- or on-line at bookshop.org/shop/cloudleaf. Oregon State University Press is publishing the book.
Tobias did a reading of her first book – the novel “Wander” – at the Hoffman Center in Oct. 2016.
