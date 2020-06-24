The Hoffman Center will be hosting “The Art of Pebble Mosaic” with Jeffrey Bale from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25. Admission is $15.
We coast folk love our pebbles and rocks. We take so much pleasure in the subtlest variations of shape, size and color. We put the best ones in our pockets and sometimes even remember where we found them. But few of us have the deep relationship with those pebbles felt by Eugene-born landscape artist, Jeffrey Bale.
“There’s something magical about rock,” says a man whose pebble mosaic creations are prized works of art. “I’m fascinated by the ancientness of rock and the durability of natural materials. They have such soul and resonance.”
For decades now, Bale has created his own enduring pebble magic in private gardens across the country. He’s also lectured widely about his work around the world. On Thursday, June 25, he’ll take viewers on a journey into the heart of creating pebble mosaics in a Zoom talk sponsored by the Hoffman Center for the Arts.
“Frankly, I can’t believe we got him as a speaker!” said the Hoffman Center’s Horticultural Arts program lead, Ketzel Levine. “He’s quite an astonishing artist. I’ve been lucky enough to visit a few gardens where he’s done pebble mosaic installations and was gobsmacked by the combination of his otherworldly imagination and workmanlike approach. As a speaker, Jeffrey has so much to share.”
In his June 25 lecture, Bale will both present his own work and teach participants how to make pebble mosaic pieces for their gardens. He believes strongly in creating garden art that is not merely decorative but deeply personal. To that end, he encourages students to use materials that have meaning.
“What I am really trying to do with pebble mosaics,” said Bale, “is create beautiful memories. For myself, when I remember the places I gathered pebbles, I’m transported back to the beaches and streams I collected them on.”
“A garden can transport us to places we remember and love,” Bale said. “Every year I plant a petunia, and when I smell it I am a child again in my grandparent's garden, something I never want to forget.”
To register for Jeffrey Bale’s Zoom presentation, go to https://hoffmanarts.org/events/the-art-of-pebble-mosaics/
