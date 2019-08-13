Kathleen Moore and Paula Sansom will facilitate an open-ended Conversation on Death and Dying for the Art of Aging/of Dying series at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m.
At this month’s Art of Dying program, Kathleen Moore and Paula Sansom will facilitate a conversation on Death and Dying. The event will be held Wed. August 28, 3-5pm at Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., Manzanita. Admission is $5.
Every few months the Art of Dying session will hold space for discussions about life, death and dying. We will gather round to explore being ‘conversant’ and in touch with each other regarding our lives and our deaths. We can learn from being ‘in conversation’ with our friends and neighbors.
Who might need to know about our situations at various times? What do others in our community deem important about their deaths or their families well-being or their concerns or plans for their home itself. Who do you call? Who can you call on? What can we gain from and give to one another in a simple yet profound conversation about ourselves, our wishes, and our hopes for our lives and our deaths. Various members of the Art of Dying committee will facilitate these discussions. For your planning purposes, another Conversation on Death and Dying will be held November 27.
If you’d like to be on an email list for the Art of Aging/of Dying announcements, email Tela Skinner at HYPERLINK “mailto:telaskinner@gmail.com” telaskinner@gmail.com.
The Art of Aging/of Dying Series is a program of the Hoffman Center of the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Ave). Further information is available at HYPERLINK “http://www.hoffmanblog.org” www.hoffmanblog.org online or contact Tela Skinner at telaskinner@gmail.com.
(0) comments
