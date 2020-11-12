Hoffman Center Horticultural Arts hosts a visit with plantsman Dan Hinkley at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, via webinar. The event is $40. Register at www.hoffmanarts.org/register/
Dan Hinkley is American horticulture’s answer to Bruce Springsteen, Cindy Sherman and Sir Richard Attenborough, an icon and artist in his field. With over four decades immersed in the world of plants, Hinkley has distinguished himself as a gardener, nurseryman, plant hunter, lecturer, landscape designer and author.
Hinkley landed in the Pacific Northwest in the early 1980s and within a decade turned 15 forested acres in Kingston, Wash. into the Holy Grail of Northwest horticulture, Heronswood Nursery. A generation of gardeners lost months of sleep staying up nights reading and ordering from the Heronswood plant catalog, likely the most tantalizing and hilarious plant manifesto thus written in American horticulture.
Heronswood has since become a celebrated botanical garden owned by the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe. The garden features more than 10,000 plant species, many of which Hinkley brought back from plant expeditions around the world and introduced through his own catalogs and Monrovia Growers’ Dan Hinkley Plant Collection.
After leaving Heronswood, Hinkley and his partner Robert Jones resettled in Indianola, Wash. and again transformed their homestead into a horticultural Candyland. They named their home and new nursery, Windcliff, which is also the name of Dan Hinkley’s just-published memoir, “Windcliff, A Story of People, Plants and Gardens.”
Join the Hoffman Center at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, for what promises to be a delicious afternoon of wisdom and wit as Hinkley takes us into the pages of his new book and walks us through his celebrated Washington State garden. He will be joined by moderator and former NPR correspondent, Ketzel Levine, who, after 25 years of friendship, knows enough about Hinkley to make her dangerous and make this an unusually ribald holiday event.
Horticultural Arts is a program of Hoffman Center for the Arts, located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.