For their September show, Hoffman Center Gallery is excited to feature a solo show by photographer Ron van Dongen. Ron is a resident of Manzanita and is truly a world class photographer, having published several monograph books of his work and show in galleries around the world.
Photographs of flowers has dominated the art gallery world ever since the invention of the camera. While most artists are drawn to botanical scenes because of the inherent beauty of each individual flower, Ron van Dongen's approach is one of pure dedication. Born in Judibana, Venezuela in 1961, van Dongen was raised in Warmond, The Netherlands, and studied health science and biology at the Nederlandse Leraren Opleiding in Delft. From 1989 to 1992, he studied photography at the Academy of Art College in San Francisco. Soon after, van Dongen began to blend his love for science and art. The result is an ever changing garden in his backyard, consisting of exotic flowers he nurtures from seed, specifically to photograph. Unlike his contemporaries, van Dongen plants, feeds, waters and cultivates his subjects, finalizing his dedication in a photograph. His images resonate with an intimacy only achieved through great familiarity. The result of his commitment can be seen in twelve monographs that have been produced: Proof [2012],Tulip Anthology [2011], Aurora [2007], Bloom [2006], Effusus [2006], Ops Opis [2004], Arisaema A. [2004], Flowering Passion [2004] Rosa Ferreus [2001], Nudare [2001], Vulgaris [2000] and Albo Nero [1999].
Hoffman Center Gallery is a program of Hoffman Center for the Arts. The gallery is open 1-5 pm, Thursday through Sunday and is free and open to the public. Due to Covid-19 concerns, face masks are required for entry and patrons are asked to maintain recommended six foot social distancing.
Hoffman Center for the Arts is located in Manzanita at 594 Laneda Avenue.
