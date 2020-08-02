Join Hoffman Center Gallery for a new summer show, now through Aug. 30. The show this month features the works of three artists: Lloyd Lindley, Dorothy Holmes Mohler and Bev Cordova. And while you're there, don't forget to check out the new “Potter's Nook,” featuring the work of several clay associates.
Hoffman Gallery is free and open to the public, Thursday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Please be aware they are practicing social distancing inside the gallery and you are required to wear a face mask before entering.
Bev Cordova, clay vessels -
“I am often asked when I first knew I was an artist. The truth is that I have never known another way to live. As a child I made art with materials that I found around me. Scraps of fabric, wood and pinecones become magical sculptures. After exploring multiple artistic disciplines, it was only when I found clay that I was able to speak my truth about who I am as an artist.”
Bev was born in North Carolina and came to Oregon as a young adult.
She received her BFA in Fine Art from PSU. Upon retiring from teaching,
Bev moved to the Oregon coast. You can find more examples of Bev’s work
and learn about upcoming events on her website, CordovaClayWorks.com
Dorothy Holmes Mohler, “Waiting For a New Normal” -
When I first started painting for this show last December the words Pandemic, quarantine and COVID19 were strangers in my world. I was painting daily Women with flowers and/or Sunflowers. Some of these painting are in this show. Then the Virus, the Pandemic, the Quarantine and everything that went with it hit. My artwork shifted. My paintings got brighter and bolder and much more difficult for me. I took on perspectives, designs and color challenges that I never had before. I recently moved from Sisters Oregon with my husband and small brood of ill-behaved animals to the Oregon Coast”
Dorothy’s original work and reproductions can still be found at Bedouin in Sisters, and many other Central Oregon locations including work in Lincoln City at the Pacific Coast Art Alliance. Please visit her website: www.tallgirlstudio.com and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.
Lloyd Lindley, “The Whole of the Donut” -
Such is my journey as a painter. It begins with Zap Comics and the drug-fueled psychedelic cartooning of R. Crumb and continues with my own travels through the 70’s and myriad doors of perception. At the University of Oregon, I am invited into an academic world of painting and drawing where I learn from Jungians to mine the unconscious for images and ideas. Still, I choose the rational world of urban design as a career, not always a congenial home to abstract and surreal thought. Yet years of irrational thinking help me turn urban problems upside down as I move both my clients and the public through changing urban terrains. This show adds another exploration into my imaginings of an alternative reality. Living at the edge of a continent, by the earth’s largest body of water, it was perhaps inevitable that I now look to the unknowable sea. I live between Nehalem Bay and the Pacific Ocean on 2,100 acres of public lands at the south edge of Manzanita, Oregon. I can be found at lloydlindley.com
