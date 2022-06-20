Hoffman Center for the Arts Gallery highlights painter and ceramics artists

Hoffman Center for the Arts Gallery is thrilled to present new paintings by renown artist Laura Ross Paul and an exhibit of expressive bottles by Ceramicist Diana Crain.
Laura Ross-Paul is a Portland based artist and teacher with a second home in Manzanita where she paints in the summer. She has been painting professionally for over four decades and has been represented by nine different galleries on the West Coast from Seattle to Laguna Beach. She has exhibited her work throughout the Pacific Northwest and California and New York in such venues as the Portland Art Museum, the Seattle Art Museum, the Tacoma Art Museum, the Arnot Museum (NY), the Palm Springs Art Museum, the Art Gym and Portland Institute of Contemporary Art.
Her figurative paintings with mystical and psychologically compelling environments are in private and public collections throughout the United States. During her career, Laura has received an Oregon Arts Commission Individual Arts Fellowship, the Bonnie Bronson Fellowship and the Susan Cooly-Gillion Artist residency. Her work been awarded juror prizes in biennials at the Portland and Tacoma Art Museums.
Laura has taught art at Portland State, Pacific Northwest College of Art, Lewis and Clark College, and the Oregon College of Arts and Crafts, and Hoffman Center for the Arts, amongst others.
Diana Crain has been creating ceramics professionally for 50 years. Her works have been sold and exhibited throughout the west in galleries and retail stores. Diana has won numerous awards and also teaches ceramics at her own studio in California and also at the Hoffman Center for the Arts.
The Hoffman Gallery is open 1-5pm, Thursday through Sunday, June 30 through July 31.
