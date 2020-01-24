Join Hoffman Center for the Arts in February as they unveil their new gallery show, “Fantastical February.”
The show opens February 7th and runs through March 1st and features the work of three artists:
• Zemula Felming, beaded and painted medieval villages.
• Denise Sirchie, mosaics.
• Melissa Young, collage.
Help kick off this exciting new show with an Artist Reception on Saturday, February 8th, 2 pm to 4 pm. Light refreshments will be served.
“Fantastical February” can be viewed during open gallery hours, Friday – Sunday 1 pm to 4 pm. The gallery is free and open to the public.
Hoffman Gallery is a program of Hoffman Center for the Arts and is located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita, OR.
For details on this and upcoming shows, visit https://hoffmanarts.org/hoffman-gallery/
