Since 2017, the Hoffman Center for the Arts has hosted an annual winter art exhibit featuring artists from Clatsop and Tillamook counties. The 2023 exhibit posted an open call for artists to reflect their interpretation of the theme “Scarlet” through their mediums.

The 7th annual community art exhibit runs January 7-29 during regular gallery hours, Friday-Sunday, 1-4 pm. There will be a reception, open to the entire community, on January 7 from 2-4 pm.

