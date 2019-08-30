The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita presents The Magic of Layering: Creating Vibrancy with Color & Texture taught by Astoria artist Patti Breidenbach. This two-day workshop is Saturday-Sunday, September 28-29, 2019, from 10:00am to 4:00pm each day. Tuition is $90 plus a $20 materials fee.
The Magic of Layering is a mixed media workshop designed to acquaint students with materials and techniques to add complexity, depth, dimension and interest to artwork.
Join Astoria artist Patti Breidenbach for two full days of demonstrations and hands-on painting learning how to layer colors, and textures on paper and canvas.
If you are an artist who often gets lost in the details and perfection, you’ll find Patti’s method illuminating and inspirational. Her art is chock full of whimsey and the unexpected. She says: “These days it seems we need permission to have fun—let go—and what better way to do this than through a workshop full of vibrancy.”
Breidenbach calls herself a ‘jack of all trades and a master of none.’ She credits a life of living in several states, and an exposure to different cultures for leading her to the colors and textures which influence her art. Art, like the roads we travel, offers many avenues to choose from when deciding what to make and with which medium. For Patti, these are the layers that influence her art along the journey.
Breidenbach who has a BFA in Jewelry Design, and K-12 Art degree is a retired high school art teacher. Her work has been entered in several shows in Idaho and Oregon and includes two one woman shows. She calls Astoria home, and it is where you will find her creating art using acrylic paint, textures and layering with passion.
