Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita announces Call to Artists – 2021 Exhibition Proposals. You are invited to participate.
Submission: Sept. 1 — Oct. 16
Eligibility: Any artist with a connection to the Northern Oregon Coast
Before applying, review our Gallery Information at this link:
All work must be submitted electronically via this online form: https://hoffmanarts.org/proposal-form2/
Once you hit the “SUBMIT” button, the site will acknowledge if the proposal was successfully submitted.
If you miss the open period, sign up for the newsletter below where the center announces opportunities for themed group shows or future submission periods.
Hoffman Center for the Arts is located at 594 Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.
Keep up with all upcoming programs at https://hoffmanarts.org/calendar/
