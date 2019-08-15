The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse located at Pier’s End in Garibaldi will be hosting a new multi-media art exhibition in the guest artist exhibition space at the Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse on Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi – an iconic Oregon Coast heritage and tourist landmark.
The exhibition is a group show from eight different artists and members of the newly-formed Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition (NBAC).
The group exhibition can be viewed by the public at The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse in Garibaldi. The Boathouse is open to the public on Saturdays and Sunday from 12-4 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Group tours can be organized from September 3 through October 3 by appointment by contacting Mike Arseneault at savegaribaldipier@gmail.com. Admission for this on-going restoration and preservation project is $5 for adults and free to active and retired Coast Guard and children 12 and under.
The Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition is a group of artists that live and work in Tillamook North County. They were formed and exist to create a stronger, more vibrant, and connected arts community by bringing artists together in unique venues to show work, partner with local businesses and organizations, and develop and sponsor workshops for adults and children. This is the first group exhibition for the NBAC. They will be hosting their next group show at the North County Recreation District Gallery in Nehalem in December.
The artist group is open to all artists. For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/NehalemBayArtists/.
One of the artists at the exhibition is Rebekah Lu. She has been creating art for as long as she can remember. Her childhood was one of constant creativity, using whatever materials were at hand. She still enjoys working in a wide variety of media, including painting, drawing, wool, and ceramics. In 2003, she earned a BFA in Studio Arts from Marylhurst University in West Linn, Oregon.
Recently, she left a professional career in Portland behind and realized a life-long dream by moving to Rockaway Beach to focus on her art and writing. Lu’s current body of work features acrylic paintings exploring the beauty and joy of the Oregon Coast and its wildlife.
Christine Eagon is a visual artist and art educator. Born in Hillsboro, she studied art and photography at Portland State University, Oregon College of Art and Craft and graphic design at Clark College. Her artwork and photographs are held in permanent collections, including the Broad Museum of Art at Michigan State University, Oregon State University, and in numerous private art collections in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Eagon also volunteers as a docent at the Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse.
Rick Hampton is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran with PTSD and loves the Oregon Coast. Two years ago, he bought a camera and started taking photos. A professional photographer or two complemented his photography. Now, with the combination of his love for the Coast, and his ability with a camera, he has developed as new P.T.S.D. (Photos To Shoot Daily) that helps calm his PTSD. He is most known for photographing eagles, sunsets, and things of nature, but occasionally photographs people, events, and social gatherings.
