The Historic Cloverdale Cruisin will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. This event is free for all cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Organizer Tom Goodwin said the historic cruisin is usually held on a Wednesday, but in light of COVID-19, it is held during Labor Day weekend to encourage people to attend.
This is a very casual non-event. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
“We’re trying to make it as healthy as we can,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin said Cloverdale is currently being revitalized historically. Local historian Sally Rissell has been working with the historical society to achieve this.
The historic cruising has always been free, Goodwin added. There are usually trophies, music and sponsors. There are no awards this year due to COVID-19. While the event is free, donations are encouraged, which will go to the Nestucca Fire & Rescue and the purchase of extraction equipment.
Local businesses such as Antonette’s Kitchen South, Nestucca Bay Creamery and Center Market will be open for snacks and meals.
Goodwin said the cruisin is very casual as they respect guidelines during the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.