If you tuned in to the Tillamook County leadership meeting Monday, February 7th it was clear that almost all government departments are short staffed. From the parks department to the library, practically all Tillamook government departments are hiring. It doesn’t end with government jobs. Staffing issues have become a common theme amongst business across Tillamook County.
Erik Knoder, the regional economist for the State of Oregon employment department has been tracking the data and reported, “The current labor market for Tillamook is the tightest it’s been since the year 2000.”
According to the data from the Oregon Employment Department, it’s tough right now for businesses to find workers and it’s not going to get easier as we make our way towards the summer season.
JoAnn Woelfle, Tillamook County Parks Director said they are so short staffed they don’t have enough employees to answer the phones for summer camping reservations. Because of this, they have been forced to rely more on their online system. On February 1, the system opened to the public, the website shut down twice due to the high number of people trying to pay online at the same time. After all was said and done, the parks collected $170,000 in camping reservations made in 3 days. For Woelfle, looking ahead to July 4th weekend is a little scary because she currently has a total of 2 janitorial staff on the payroll. Needless to say, the Parks Department is hiring maintenance workers.
According to WorkSource Oregon centers, Oregon’s health care and social assistance providers are hiring at an unprecedented rate. With about 15,000 job vacancies in health care, there is an urgent, statewide need to fill health care and other positions that support the health care industry, like food service, facilities, and business administration.
The quantitative data is there, but the qualitative data isn’t clear. Job openings are on the rise but we don’t have the data to support exactly why it’s so hard to get the positions filled. “We can only speculate,” said Knoder.
It could be that the wages being offered are too low. Maybe it’s because in this post-pandemic season of life, families have found ways to live off of a single income. Is it due to the serious lack affordable housing in this region or the dire need for affordable childcare? Maybe it’s because of the federal pandemic aid dollars, or the state aid money that some receive.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported unemployment rate comparisons for all 50 states. As of December 2021, there were 12 states with unemployment rates at or below their all-time low. While Oregon has not yet returned to record low unemployment, it is one of four states with a higher labor force participation rate at the end of 2021 than before the pandemic recession.
According to an Indeed survey of about 1,000 people who "voluntarily resigned from a job since March 2020," 92% of them said "the pandemic made them feel life is too short to stay in a job they weren't passionate about."
Find the latest workforce and economic research at QualityInfo.org
Comments: headlightreporter@countrymedia.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.