The Friends of Netarts Bay - Watershed, Estuary, Beach and Sea (WEBS) is inviting the community to help clean up the beaches around Netarts Bay - and play a round of Bingo while you’re at it. Completed Bingo cards can be entered to win prizes for the months of April and May.
How does it work? First, download the Bingo card at netartsbaywebs.org. Each square of the card is filled with things you might find on the beach - including cigarette butts, plastic utensils, single-use masks, plastic straws and more. As you clean up the beach, mark off your bingo card as you go. Just like the traditional game, when you get five in a row (horizontally, vertically, or diagonally), you have a Bingo.
To be entered to win a prize, submit a picture of your bingo card and the trash you collected to director@netartsbaywebs.org, or send a message to the WEBS Facebook and/or Instagram accounts. Prizes include (but are not limited to) gift certificates to local restaurants including the Schooner Restaurant and Lounge, an oceanside mug from Wilson River Pottery, an 8x10 original photography print from Girl In Water Photography, a set of Netarts and Oceanside inspired gift cards, photography prints from local biologist and professional photographer Jim Young, a super comfy WEBS zip-up hoodie (available in youth sizes), and more.
To learn more about this event, or to print your Bingo card, visit netartsbaywebs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.