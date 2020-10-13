Hearty chicken and homemade noodle soup

Number of servings: 10 cups
Time for preparation (including preparation & cooking): 1 hour
Ingredients
Noodles
1 1⁄4 cups flour
2 eggs
3 Tablespoons water
Soup
3 cups water
4 1⁄2 cups low-sodium chicken broth (see notes)
2 chicken breasts, cooked and chopped
2 cups mixed vegetables, fresh, canned, or frozen
1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
1. For noodles: Put flour in a medium bowl, make a well in center, and add eggs. Mix well. Add water 1 tablespoon at a time, until dough is stiff but easy to roll.
2. Place dough onto a floured surface. Roll dough to ½ inch thickness using a rolling pin or a sturdy, straight sided drinking glass or jar.
3. Cut into 1/4 to 1/2 inch strips, about 3-5 inches long. Let sit for 5-10 minutes.
4. For soup: In a large pot, add water and chicken broth; bring to a boil.
5. Add noodles a few at a time to water and chicken broth mixture. Bring the soup back to a boil.
6. Add chicken, vegetables, and pepper. Boil for 12-15 minutes or until noodles are tender. Serve warm.
7. Refrigerate or freeze within 2 hours.
Notes
• Broth can be canned or made using bouillon. For each cup of broth use 1 cup very hot water and 1 teaspoon or 1 cube bouillon.
• Try whole wheat flour to include whole grains.
• Freeze extra for another meal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.