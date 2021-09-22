SOLVE's annual Beach and Riverside Cleanup welcomes neighbors and visitors alike to spend time taking care of Oregon.
Volunteers will be in the sand along the Pacific coast from Astoria to Brookings. Neighbors will be on the banks of the Deschutes, Umpqua, Willamette, Molalla, Yaquina and Salmon Rivers. Communities will clean up national forests, Bureau of Land Management outposts, and urban and rural neighborhoods across the state at over 100 locations.
Heart of Cartm will be leading a team to pick up litter at Nehalem Bay State Park, so come on out and join. The September event is part of something big.
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 25
Meeting location: Day Use parking lot at Nehalem Bay State Park
How: Pre-registration will help speed up check-in. Please sign up to
reserve your spot https://tinyurl.com/SOLVEcleanup
The Heart of Cartm supports community building, sustainable living and artistic expression. Our office and creative reuse workshop space called The Office of Reimagination at 395 Nehalem Blvd in Wheeler, Oregon, is open to the public Friday through Monday, noon to 6 p.m. During these hours we host creative reuse and repair workshops, a discarded materials make and take area and sell upcycled items. Let’s reimagine our relationship to waste, together!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.