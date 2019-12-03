Rinehart Clinic and Pharmacy is hosting a free information session on health insurance enrollment. Visit any of these free information sessions to get information on health insurance enrollment, sign up for health insurance, and set up an appointment to talk one-on-one with an enrollment navigator.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
1-4 p.m. at the Tillamook Library (Hatfield Room), 1716 Third Street, in Tillamook
