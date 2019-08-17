Sheldon, age 6: I like the ring toss and the balls.
Teddy Shepard: My favorite part of the fair is the Ferris wheel.
Sophia Shepard: Susan Shepard’s favorite thing about the fair is the exhibit hall.
Zoey Devine, age 16: I always love coming to the fair. I have went for 6 years. Now I love the rides. The booths are so fun. I hope next year I could become Dairy Queen. If not Queen I would 100% settle for princess. My uncle Steven Silveria works at the dairy, so I would ride horses if I wasn’t allergic.
Landon: I Landon like my Pickachua I for from the fair.
