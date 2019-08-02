Since we’ve been getting so many great ‘Reader Photos of the Week’ submissions, we decided to run two this week.
This photo was captured by Denise Doyle in Pacific City of two bucks playing on the hillside.
This image of a honey bee working on a dahlia was captured by Carol Langlois in her yard last week. She named the flower bashful, so she titles this photo, “Bee Bashful.”
Do you have a camera and an eye for beauty? Send us your photos to editor@orcoastnews.com
