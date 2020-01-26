PhotoBruceBauder_Red-TailedHawk.jpg

Red-tailed hawk.

 Photo: Bruce Bauder

Bruce Bauder took this photo of a red-tailed hawk that was hunting for rodents in the fields on Trask River Road. Do you have a camera and en eye for beauty? Send us your pictures to editor@orcoastnews.com. Please and thank you, of course.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What's your favorite way to fish?

You voted:

Online Poll

What's your favorite way to fish?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.