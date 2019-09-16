Photo of Week Bruce Bauder Double-crested cormorant Garibaldi.jpg

Double-crested cormorant

 Photo: Bruce Bauder

This week’s ‘Reader Photo of the Week’ was captured by Bruce Bauder of a Double-Crested Cormorant in Garibaldi. Do you have a camera and an eye for beauty? Submit your photo to the Headlight Herald at editor@orcoastnews.com please and thank you of course.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.