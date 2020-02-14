This photo was captured by Kathleen Krall of the moon over Netarts Bay. Do you have a camera and an eye for beauty? Send us your pictures to editor@orcoastnews.com. Please and thank you, of course.
Online Poll
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Housing assessment reveals need for 2,603 new homes in 20 years (1)
- Woodstoves, chimneys emit particulate pollution like wildfire (1)
- Tillamook Fire to charge for certain emergency responses (1)
- Cyberattack: County to negotiate for ransomware key (1)
- Alcohol suspected in forest road crash injuring two (1)
- Letter: Understanding the timber industry (1)
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bulletin
The Nestucca High Bobcats girls basketball team recorded it’s fifth win in the the last eight games with a 39-26 victory over the Neah-Kah-Nie… Read more
exclusive
The Nestucca High Bobcats girls basketball team recorded it’s fifth win in the the last eight games with a 39-26 victory over the Neah-Kah-Nie… Read more
Kathleen J. Stewart was born in Tillamook on Aug. 6, 1956 and passed away a short 63 years later on Feb. 5, 2020 after a short battle with lun… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.