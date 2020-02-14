Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.