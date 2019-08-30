Photo of WeekBrown PelicanBruce Bauder Garibaldi.jpg

Brown pelican.

 Photo: Bruce Bauder

Bruce Bauder of Garibaldi shot this image of a Brown Pelican last week perched up looking for dinner. Do you have a camera and an eye for beauty? Send us your pictures to editor@ orcoastnews.com Please and Thank you, of course.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for some Football?

You voted:

Online Poll

Are you ready for some Football?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.