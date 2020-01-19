Vicki Miller captured these elk relaxing on Third Street and Laneda in Manzanita on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Do you have a camera and an eye for beauty? Send us your photos to editor@orcoastnews.com. Please and thank you, of course.
Online Poll
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bulletin
With spring season just around the corner, it’s time to get new shooters, coaching staff and volunteers ready on the trap team. Tillamook High… Read more
exclusive
With spring season just around the corner, it’s time to get new shooters, coaching staff and volunteers ready on the trap team. Tillamook High… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.