Bruce Bauder recently took this picture of an American Kestrel between rain showers. He is the smallest falcon in North America; this guy was hunting rodents from power lines along Long Prairie Road.
Do you have a camera and an eye for beauty? Send you pictures to editor@orcoastnews.com please and thank you, of course.
