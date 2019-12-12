This week’s edition of Headlight Herald ‘Reader Photo of the Week’ was captured by Rory Green at Lost Boy Beach in Oceanside. Do you have a camera and an eye for beauty? Send us your photos to editor@orcoastnews.com please and thank you of course.
