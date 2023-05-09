The Tillamook Headlight Herald’s Home and Garden Show had a great turnout, as families shopped with local businesses, sampled delicious food and supported charitable organizations.
The show took place on April 29 and 30 at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds and was cosponsored by Tillamook County Solid Waste.
Showgoers perused a wide variety of goods, from local honey, seeds and dahlia tubers to paintings, wind chimes, yard sculptures, outdoor wooden furniture and hot tubs to cabinets, fabrics, recliners, art and kitchen wares.
They also took advantage of the opportunities to enter a wide swath of raffles, including those being put on the Kiwanis Club of Tillamook and the Tillamook Beekeepers Association. The former supports scholarships for local students and raffled 18 items from local businesses, while the latter is raffled a custom, dairy-themed beehive and two gift certificates to the Tillamook Farm Store and JAndy Acres Nursery.
The Kiwanis Club raised just shy of $2,500 through their raffles on the weekend. In total the Kiwanians will give away $20,500 in scholarships, with the remainder of that amount coming from their radio ad sales campaign in March and April.
The Tillamook Beekeepers Association raised just under $2,000 in it raffle, in which Marsha McCorkhill won the drawing for the beehive.
On Saturday the Beekeepers hosted three lectures by Dr. Dewey Caron on Saturday, addressing three different topics: are bees going extinct, so you want to keep honeybees and a look at pollen and pollinators. On Sunday, the learning center saw John Goertzen from Heart of Cart-M give a demo on cleaning garden tools, and Heart of Cart-M’s Director Jesse Just led an upcycled crafts activity.
Show cosponsors Tillamook County Solid Waste had a booth to share information about their programs in the county and hand out free yard waste disposal permits. Adjacent to their booth was that of the Oregon Department of Forestry, which handed out 1300 Western Red Cedar , Hemlock and Noble Fir seedlings over the course of the weekend.
Pacific Restaurant, Gourmet Cotton Candy and Malakina’s Shave Ice all offered tasty refreshments to showgoers at their booths, while Just a Distillery offered rum samples a short distance away.
Other booths included those from the Tillamook People’s Utility District, the Tillamook County Republican and Democratic Parties, Accountable Exteriors, Prestige Senior Living, Kitchen Craft and many more.
