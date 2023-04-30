Shave Ice

Two patrons prepare to try Malakina's Shave Ice.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald’s Home and Garden Show had a great first day on Saturday, as families shopped with local businesses, sampled delicious food and supported charitable organization.

The show ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds and will continue for a second day on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

wood furniture H&G

Wooden furniture from Brawley Creek Woodworking on sale at the Home and Garden Show.
beekeeper raffle H&G

Members of the Tillamook Beekeepers Association holding raffle tickets in front of the dairy themed beehive, which will be auctioned at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Solid Waste H&G

The solid waste booth at the Home and Garden Show, with David McCall sharing waste disposal tips.
Cotton Candy H&G

Sugar and Air Cotton Candy workers standing at the ready to serve showgoers on Saturday.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook Headlight Herald home and garden show event are you looking forward to the most?

You voted: