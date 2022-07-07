Headlight Herald ‘Dairy of the Week’

Editor’s Note: A new column, “Dairy of the Week”, written by Karl Anderson, begins this week in the Tillamook Headlight Herald.
The column aims to cover all dairies in Tillamook County and will cover the history, successes and challenges each dairy has faced, and their futures.
If you own a dairy and would like to be featured in one of the earlier of those covered, please contact Karl at 503-377-2270 or e-mail him at redpanda54@embarqmail.com
---
I can think of no dairy more fitting to launch this column with than Wilsonview Dairy, owned by Derrick and Kaycee Josi and Josi’s parents, Don and Desi, for it is Derrick, along with Steve Olivas, who literally wrote the book on dairy farming in Tillamook County.
‘An Industry Worth Fighting For’, just published in 2021, has already sold more than 8,000 copies and is available through Amazon.
“We are a fourth-generation dairy,” Josi said. “It all began with Alfred Josi, my great grandfather, in 1918.”
Derrick, who has lived in Tillamook County his whole life, is 39, and graduated from Tillamook High School in 2001.
The Josi’s currently have 500 head of milking cows and 800 total, all Jerseys, but he said that will be changing soon. At present, Josi’s dairy produces 24,000 gallons of milk every week, or 104,000 gallons each month.
The expansion of Wilsonview Dairy, located at 7950 Wilson River Highway, is estimated to be in the range of $6 million, will increase Josi’s dairy to 1,200 milking cows by this coming September.
“That is what we are planning on”, he said. “This will make us one the ten largest dairies in the county.”
When it comes to his biggest successes in the business, Josi said, breaking ground on the expansion of Wilsonview is at the forefront, but his other success is heading the largest online advocacy for the dairy industry as a whole.
“My biggest online challenge is doing constant battle against all the misinformation and lies from climate and animal rights activists who seem to breed rapidly through social media,” he said.
“A lot of people still think dairy farming is what they remember from their grandparents doing it in the 1900s, but it has become a modern industry with so many technological improvements,” he added. “And a lot of people don’t understand that in this industry you’ve got to be part economist, part commodities broker, and fulltime business owner.”
Josi said that the invention of automated milking machines took place in 1879 but did not really take off until the 1920s. He also explained that very few dairies have bulls among their stock today. “AI (artificial insemination) is what the vast majority of dairies use today,” Josi explained. “That gives them the optimal genetics.”
Josi’s Facebook page is TDF (Tillamook Dairy Farmer) Honest Farming.
“My book isn’t just the story of one dairy farmer,” he said. “It is the story of an industry worth fighting for.” Very fitting words – and a book -- by the man who fights every day for the future of every dairy farm across America: Derrick Josi.
