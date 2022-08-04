This week I visited Oldenkamp Farms, located at 1450 Schild Road in Tillamook.
The farm is owned by Luke and Ben Oldenkamp and their parents, Joe and Sheri, and has been a dairy farm since it was established by the father of Otto Schild in the late 1800s, according to Joe.
The Oldenkamps have owned the 340-acre farm since August 1, 1975.
“We have 345 milking cows,” Joe said, “and a total herd of 740 including calves. Our herd includes Holsteins, Jerseys, and a few Brown Swiss.”
The farm produces 2,900 gallons of milk each day, 20,348 gallon a week, and 87,200 gallons each month.
“Our biggest success has just been being able to stay in business,” Joe said. “We’ve also made a lot of improvements with silage and feed and raise 100 percent of our forage feed here on the farm, and we still bring in hay for the calves.”
Oldenkamp Farms boasts one of the only two Leli Vector robotic feeding systems in Tillamook County (the other being Tilla-Bay Farms that was covered in the previous dairy column).
“Switching over to robotic milking has done very well for us,” Joe said.
“I think working with family in this business has been one of the best things for me,” Luke said. “Some farms haven’t been able to pull that off,” Joe added.
Joe and Luke also cited the challenges the farm has faced.
“I think the labor shortage has been one of our biggest challenges,” Luke said. “Another challenge we have had to deal with is the rising cost of everything, and inflation,” Joe added.
“A good thing that people need to understand is that our price and what we get paid is dictated by someone else …. not just the TCCA (Tillamook County Creamery Association) but the federal milk pricing as well. “The TCCA is able to help with adjustments to that sometimes.”
Luke said their family has a long history in the area.
“Our family moved to Tillamook in 1935 -- on mom’s side of the family, the Tones. Basil Tone, my Great Grandpa, was the head cheesemaker for the creamery back then.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.