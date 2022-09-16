I must say that the more of these dairies that I visit and share with you, the more great people I meet and the more incredible family histories I learn about; every one of them is an adventure for me! And such was the case with my visit to Jenck Farms, located at 745 3rd Street in Tillamook.
Owned by Joe and Lonnie Jenck (pronounced “Yank”), his son Brian and daughter-in-law Kayla, Joe’s brother Donnie and sister-in-law Michelle, and mother Andrea, the history of Jenck Farms began in 1892, when Peter Jenck (Joe’s great grandfather) first homesteaded a dairy in Cloverdale. That farm was passed on to Peter’s son, Martin, who became one of the early board members of the TCCA (Tillamook County Creamery Association).
“Martin moved north from Cloverdale to the Tillamook area in the mid-30’s,” Joe said. “My father, Don, also very well known as “Hooker”, first leased a farm in 1947 at the age of 17, while still in high school, until he bought this dairy in 1953.”
But a natural disaster – the Columbus Day storm in November of 1962 – took a heavy toll on the farm. “My husband and I had gotten married and just returned from our honeymoon and the storm has already started,” said Andrea. “Later that day the high winds collapsed the barn and killed forty of our cows. We lost half of our herd.”
It would have been easy to give up following the disaster, but the Jencks persevered.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” said Joe. “My dad found a farmer in Scappoose who offered to sell him five cows. He had heard about our loss. When my dad went to leave with the cows, he noticed there were two extra cows in the truck. The man, by the last name of Knutzel, told my dad to take them, too. My dad told him he couldn’t afford to pay for the two extra cows, and he told my dad he could just pay him for them when he was able to. Knutzel’s son, who had planned to take over his dad’s farm, was killed during a trip to Switzerland. That was when Mr. Knutzel decided to sell off all his stock. My dad ended up buying a total of forty cows from him.”
“I think just being able to operate the dairy every day, and to have expanded from one-hundred acres to the three-hundred acres we have today is one of our biggest successes,” said Brian. “This is the accumulation of four original dairies.”
Today, Jenck Farms’ herd, all Holsteins, includes 330 milking cows and a total herd of 550 including young stock. They produce 3,000 gallons of milk daily, 21,000 gallons weekly, 90,000 gallons monthy, and 1.1 million gallons annually.
“We are one of the top producing dairies in the county today,” said Joe. “We added the value of our product as a producer. Were it not for that, there would be no dairies in Tillamook County.
The brand – Tillamook Cheese – creates that value.”
Joe has been on the board of directors of TCCA for the past nine years.
“We have been one of the top five producers in Tillamook County for the past eight years,” Brian added.
“Another big part of our dairy has been in the trucking business,” said Joe. “We haul a lot of hay to dairies in Tillamook County as well as other areas of the state.”
Like all other dairies in the county, Jenck Farms has had to deal with challenges of ever-increasing regulations such as animal welfare, how pastures are fertilized, and agricultural overtime laws.
“It has also been very difficult to find employees that are willing to do the kind of work that we have to do,” Joe said.
“There is no comparison today from what the farm was back then,” said Andrea. “It is amazing how technology has made it so much easier.”
Like many dairies in the county, the Jencks use DeLaval milking machines, but no robotics. And
Also like many dairies, all their cows are fitted with collars that track their movement, activity, and monitor their health, not unlike a Fitbit.
“We give about twenty tours a year,” said Joe. “We have had visitors from India, China, and Switzerland, just to name a few. “And most of them come away with a much better under-standing of what a dairy really is, in contrast to all the misconceptions about the industry.”
Joe also explained about how the public’s image of the dairy farmer has changed over time.
“Back in the 30’s, my dad told me that dairy farming was looked upon as a very well-respected profession. But he saw that change over the years. My hope is that my son will see it transition back in his lifetime. I doubt that I will see it in mine.”
It is quite obvious that Jenck Farms is a time-tested, honorable, and dedicated family way of life.
“My father loved the farm,” said Joe. “But he told me to never feel obligated to continue this legacy if my heart wasn’t in it.”
