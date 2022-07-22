This week, I feature Tilla-Bay Farms, located at 620 Fenk Road W. in Tillamook.
I was very pleased to have learned so much about the dairy industry on this visit.
Tilla-Bay Farms was started in 1918 by Fred Josi and passed on to Rudy Fenk, Josi’s son-in-law.
Today it is owned by Kurt Mizee and Kurt’s parents, Bart and Terry Mizee.
“The farm has been a Josi farm, a Fenk farm, and a Mizee farm,” Kurt said. “It is a fourth generation farm.”
Tilla-Bay Farms is actually located on an island and sits a mere six feet above sea level, with 180 milking cows and total herd of 260. The dairy produces 1,800 gallons of milk a day, 12,600 gallons a week, and 54,000 gallons a month.
“Historically we are one of the most innovative farms in the county,” Mizee said. “We also have one of the first free-stall barns in the county and had the first irrigation reel (automated irrigation system) in the county.”
But the accolades of Tilla-Bay don’t stop there.
“What we are really known for is being the first robotic milking dairy in the Western U.S.,” he added. “We have incorporated more technology than any other dairy in Oregon.”
“We are at the corner where two rivers (Tillamook River and Trask River) meet the bay, so we take the conservation very seriously. As a fourth-generation dairy we want to keep it viable for future generations.”
Mizee said one of their most recent challenges has been the wet Spring experienced on the coast this year. “We nearly ran out of food for the cows. We are currently doing farming activity that we would normally have done in April or May.”
Industry-wide, he said that the ever-increasing regulations and paperwork is due to the increase in people wanting to know where their food is coming from. “That extra work takes away from the time I need to be farming.”
When it comes to activists that constantly attack the dairy industry, he said “These are not the people who have to worry at all about where their next meal is going to come from. They are welcome to have their own opinions, but that doesn’t mean that someone else doesn’t have a right to their opinion. That is one of the things that makes this country great. At the end of the day, everyone has to eat.”
Another challenge that Mizee is faced with is the Oceanside (electrical power) Transmission
Line, which will run through Tilla-Bay Farms and adversely affect not only their farm, but five other farms. “It will de-value farms, not to mention the potential health risk to cows and one family from EMF (electro-magnetic field) that has been proven time and time again to cause cancer from the negative neurons that radiate from such systems.”
But let’s get back to the technology I mentioned earlier and personally saw at Tilla-Bay Farms during my recent visit.
The robotic system utilized at the dairy is called a Vector Feed System developed by Lely Manufacturing and feeds the herd as a group. The silage is continuously picked up by this system and then transported to the barns where the cows feed – quite a sight in itself. Mizee said there is only one other dairy farm in Tillamook County that has this system.
Cows line up – by their own free will – to be milked by robotic milking machines. “They can get milked up to five times a day if they want to with this robotic system,” Mizee said. “It is totally up to them. These activists say we are forcing them to get milked, which I totally disagree with, based one what we see continuously every day.”
“The cows come and go as they please on their own free will. They get milked when they want to, not at all when we want them to, because they enjoy it.” And the quality of milk is pre-screened before is goes into the stainless-steel vats that hold the fresh milk until it is picked up each day.
And this reporter personally witnessed cows coming in from the green pastures and lining up – on their own – eager to be milked – like “Hey, it’s my turn next! You’ll have to get in line behind and wait your turn!”
