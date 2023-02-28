Harbor seal shapes

Forget Wordle or spin class. The latest craze in mental and physical fitness is shape training — if you’re a harbor seal at the Oregon Zoo, that is. Care staff in the zoo’s marine life area are working with harbor seals Tongass, Atty and Kaya on recognizing specific shapes both above and below the water, and they’re getting great results.

“Harbor seals are really smart, and we want to keep them active and engaged,” said Nicole Nicassio-Hiskey, a senior keeper who cares for the seals. “Training sessions like these help us build strong relationships with the seals, and it makes our time together that much more fun.”

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Are you ready for Spring?

You voted: