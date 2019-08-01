Hampton Lumber, a fourth-generation, family-owned wood products manufacturer and forestland owner, is partnering with Portland-based nonprofit Girls Build to help girls build confidence and curiosity at a week-long summer camp for girls in Tillamook, Oregon this August. This marks the second year of Hampton Lumber’s partnership with Girls Build. Last year, Hampton Lumber provided support to bring the camp to Warrenton, Oregon. The camp was such a success that Hampton offered to help bring it back to Warrenton this August and bring an additional camp to Tillamook. Both locations are home to a Hampton Lumber sawmill.
Girls Build camps, with support from sponsors including Hampton Lumber, provide opportunities for 8-14 year-old girls to learn the fundamentals of building, including carpentry, plumbing, electricity, concrete and sheet metal from female instructors. Hampton’s support of Girls Build showcases both the company’s commitment to community and its efforts to create good job opportunities for young people in the trades.
“Camps like Girls Build help build skills and confidence and shed light on opportunities in the trades, where there is a disproportionate lack of women,” said Steve Zika, CEO at Hampton Lumber. “Our involvement is a small way we help bring greater gender equity and forward-thinking practices to the industry at-large. We are excited to be able to support expansion of this camp to other coastal communities.”
“Hampton’s sponsorship of two weeks of camp is critical in our expansion to reach girls who love and put to use our programming,” said Katie Hughes, Executive Director at Girls Build. “We were beyond excited when Hampton offered to sponsor a camp In Tillamook, and can’t wait to meet and teach the campers in the area.”
The Tillamook Girls Build camp will take place August 5-9, 2019 at Tillamook Junior High School. The Warrenton camp at Warrenton Grade School runs from August 19-23. For more information email Girls Build at info@girlsbuild.org or visit www.girlsbuild.org.
