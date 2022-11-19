TBCC Hampton

TBCC Foundation members and TBCC President Ross Tomlin accept the $100,000 check for MIT scholarships.

 photo by Mia Gibson

Hampton Lumber & Family Forests is pleased to announce the creation of a Hampton Lumber Scholarship endowment for Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC). The endowment will provide scholarships for students in TBCC’s forestry and manufacturing and industrial technology (MIT) programs.

“The health and vitality of our communities has always been a priority for Hampton,” said Hampton Lumber CEO, Steve Zika. “Ensuring opportunities and career pathways for local youth is a big part of that.”

