This is Part One of a two part feature on local 2022 Halloween events. Read next week’s edition for another feature on local events.
Trunk-or-Treat Port of Garibaldi
The Port of Garibaldi is focusing on a safe Halloween.
The weekend before Halloween, the Port of Garibaldi will host their first ever Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 22 from 3-6 p.m.
“Since we are the week before Halloween, we are going to pass out a packet of safety information for how to have a safe Halloween,” Port of Garibaldi Events and Tourism Coordinator Laura Schmidt said. “We’re partnering with local safety responders to promote a safe Halloween experience in our community.”
Participating vehicles in the trunk-or-treat event will line Biak Avenue. The street will be closed to thru traffic so pedestrians can safely walk the streets and trick-or-treat.
“I was hired on this year to bring more events to the community,” Schmidt said. “During Garibaldi Days, one of our locals did a car show on Biak [Avenue] and it turned out really neat with the marina in the backdrop. I thought it would be really cool to do something similar for Halloween.”
In addition to candy, attendees can expect games and prizes, voting for their favorite decorated trunk, and participate in a scavenger hunt.
“The scavenger hunt is geared for people to go to local businesses,” Schmidt said. “People will get their little checklist and can return the completed form to enter a raffle drawing for a free Port of Garibaldi kids’ size sweatshirt.”
Registration is still open for those who wish to participate by decorating a vehicle trunk.
Registration is required at: https://forms.gle/eKrqszhvrkLqU2hc6
If you would like to volunteer or donate to the event, please contact Laura Schmidt at 503-374-1424 or events@portofgaribaldi.org.
Trunk-or-Treat
Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue
A community favorite is back for its third year.
Trunk-or-Treat hosted by Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue will be hosted Oct. 29 from 1-3 p.m. at the Rockaway Beach Wayside (Hwy 101 & S. Pacific).
“[Three years ago] we didn’t have one,” Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Todd Hesse said. “We saw a need in the community, especially during COVID, to let the kids in the community have a trick-or-treating opportunity.”
Since its first year, the event has grown from four participating vehicles to a dozen plus.
“It’s growing at a great rate and our community loves it,” Hesse said. “Our firefighters come down and interact with the kids and have a great time. You don’t have kids roaming in the neighborhoods, you can put it all in one confined space…and have vendors with people you can trust.”
Fire engines will be on site for kids to explore as well as demonstrations for adults.
“It’s a good event for everyone; kids of all ages,” said Hesse.
In addition to candy, Rockaway Fire & Rescue will distribute a safety item, such as glow stick, to attendees.
“We usually pass out something to mark a dark costume so that the kids are lit and can be seen when walking around,” Hesse said.
Sparky the firedog will also make an appearance and be ready for Halloween photos with trick-or-treaters.
There is still plenty of room for participating trunks. Registration is required and can be completed by contacting the Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue Station at 503-355-2291.
Pick you poison
Riverbend Players present: DRACULA!
Oct. 21-23
NCRD, Nehalem
A radio play by Philip Grecian and directed by Tom Cocklin
Trunk-or-Treat Port of Garibaldi
Oct. 22, 3-6 p.m.
Biak Avenue, Port of Garibaldi
Scavenger hunt, games, candy, prizes, best decorated trunk contest, and more!
Trunk-or-Treat Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue
Oct. 29, 1-3 p.m.
Rockaway Beach Wayside, Hwy 101 & S. Pacific
Meet Rockaway Beach firefighters, collect candy and information for a safe Halloween.
Trick-or-Treat the Dory Fleet
Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m.
Kiawanda Community Center, Pacific City
“Trunk-or-Treat” the local dory boats.
Hall-O-Nita
Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
Downtown Manzanita
Trick-or-Treat at participating businesses. Enter coloring contest at Toylandia for a chance to win prizes.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat Tillamook
Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
Downtown Tillamook
Trick-or-Treat at participating businesses.
Monster Mash Bash
Oct. 31, 3-8 p.m.
2nd Street Plaza, Tillamook
DJ, dancing, costume contests for adults and children, pumpkin carving/painting, food, pumpkin bowling, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.